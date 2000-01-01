Icon Exploration Inc (TSX:IEX.H)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - IEX.H

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - IEX.H

  • Market CapCAD0.000m
  • SymbolTSX:IEX.H
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorIndustrial Metals And Minerals
  • Currency
  • ISINCA45112R1001

Company Profile

Icon Exploration Inc is engaged in acquiring, exploring and developing mineral properties. The company is in the exploration stage with interests in mineral properties in Canada, USA and Colombia.

Latest IEX.H news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .