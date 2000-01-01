Icon Exploration Inc (TSX:IEX.H)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - IEX.H
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - IEX.H
- Market CapCAD0.000m
- SymbolTSX:IEX.H
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorIndustrial Metals And Minerals
- Currency
- ISINCA45112R1001
Company Profile
Icon Exploration Inc is engaged in acquiring, exploring and developing mineral properties. The company is in the exploration stage with interests in mineral properties in Canada, USA and Colombia.