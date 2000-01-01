Icosavax Inc (NASDAQ:ICVX)

North American company
Market Info - ICVX

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - ICVX

  • Market Cap$0.000m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:ICVX
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorBiotechnology
  • Currency
  • ISINUS45114M1099

Company Profile

Icosavax Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It is committed towards developing safe and effective vaccines against infectious diseases that address important unmet medical needs to save lives and improve health.

Latest ICVX news

