Market Info - 5I4
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 5I4
- Market CapSGD24.890m
- SymbolSGX:5I4
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- SectorLodging
- Currency
- ISINSG2G87000003
Company Profile
ICP Ltd is an investment holding and management company. The business of the company includes Vessels Chartering, Hospitality, and Investment Holding. The company’s Hospitality segment operates under the brand name “Travelodge’’.