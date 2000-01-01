Company Profile

ICT Group NV is a European industrial technology solutions services provider. Its technical professionals offer its clients services in the field of consultancy, software development, project-based solutions and IT system maintenance. The company's solutions are focused on water, rail and road infrastructure as well as public transport and mobility. It operates in Netherlands, Bulgaria, Sweden, Belgium and Germany. The company's segments include Netherlands segmented along the end markets Engineering R&D, Industrial Automation (including Raster IA), Infra & Mobility (including InTraffic, BNV, and NedMobiel) and Healthcare Technology Solutions (including BMA); Bulgaria and Sweden. The segment Other includes Improve, OrangeNXT, ICT Belgium, CIS Solutions, ICT Motar and Group holding costs.ICT Group NV is a provider of industrial technology solutions and services. Its services include software development, solutions on project basis, secondment of experienced and highly educated staff and services to maintain information technology systems.