ICTA AB B (OMX:ICTA)
European company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - ICTA
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - ICTA
- Market CapSEK0.000m
- SymbolOMX:ICTA
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorInformation Technology Services
- Currency
- ISINSE0010520155
Company Profile
ICTA AB through its subsidiaries operates in the areas of digital technology, data, design and mobile games development. Its subsidiaries consist of the three companies FFW, River and the associated company ISBIT GAMES. The company is present in Sweden, Denmark, UK, Netherlands, Germany, Bulgaria, Moldova, Ukraine, USA, Brazil, Vietnam and Australia.ICTA AB through its subsidiaries operates in the areas of digital technology, data, design and mobile games development.