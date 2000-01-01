Company Profile

ICTA AB through its subsidiaries operates in the areas of digital technology, data, design and mobile games development. Its subsidiaries consist of the three companies FFW, River and the associated company ISBIT GAMES. The company is present in Sweden, Denmark, UK, Netherlands, Germany, Bulgaria, Moldova, Ukraine, USA, Brazil, Vietnam and Australia.ICTA AB through its subsidiaries operates in the areas of digital technology, data, design and mobile games development.