Company Profile

ICU Medical is a California-based, pure-play infusion therapy company that provides consumables, systems, and services for virtually every component of the IV continuum of care. After ICU’s acquisition of Hospira Infusion Systems from Pfizer in 2017, it became one of the largest players in this concentrated industry, holding either the largest or second largest market share position in all its reporting segments: Infusion consumables (#1 market share, 40% of companywide revenue), IV solutions (#2 market share behind Baxter, 24% of companywide revenue), Infusion systems (#2 market share behind Becton Dickson, 32% of companywide revenue), and Critical care (4% of companywide revenue). The combined entity remains primarily U.S. focused, generating roughly 75% of its sales domestically.ICU Medical Inc is engaged in the development, manufacture and sale of medical devices used in infusion therapy, oncology and critical care applications. Its products include needlefree connectors, nanoclave, chemoclock, chemoclave, and among others.