Company Profile

ICU Medical is a California-based medical equipment company that offers infusion systems, administration sets and accessories, and IV fluids to acute care customers. Historically, the company had focused almost exclusively on the sale of administration sets and consumables, which changed following its 2017 acquisition of the Hospira Infusion Systems assets from Pfizer. The firm now earns revenue through four primary segments; infusion consumables (36% 2018 pro forma sales), IV solutions (33%), infusion systems (27%), and critical care (4%). The combined entity remains primarily U.S. focused, with roughly 75% of sales coming from domestic markets and the remaining 25% from international geographies.ICU Medical Inc is engaged in the development, manufacture and sale of medical devices used in infusion therapy, oncology and critical care applications. Its products include needlefree connectors, nanoclave, chemoclock, chemoclave, and among others.