IDE Group Holdings (LSE:IDE)

UK company
Company Info - IDE

  • Market Cap£13.630m
  • SymbolLSE:IDE
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorInformation Technology Services
  • Currency
  • ISINGB00B4NJ4984

Company Profile

IDE Group Holdings PLC is a provider of specialist IT solutions and managed services. Its service offerings include cloud and hosting, network and connectivity, collaboration, cyber security, managed services, and IT asset management.

