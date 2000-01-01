Company Profile

Ideagen PLC is a supplier of compliance based information management software. The company operates in two markets: content and clinical market and supplying GRC solutions. The company serves clients in various industries including healthcare, transport, aerospace and defense, manufacturing and financial services sectors. It offers GRC solutions such as CAPA management, document management, incident management, FDA, and MHRA compliance management. The company has operational footprints across the United Kingdom, United States of America, Europe, Middle East, and Rest of the World. The company's largest end market by revenue is the United Kingdom.