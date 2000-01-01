Ideal Power Inc (NASDAQ:IPWR)

North American company
Company Info - IPWR

  • Market Cap$4.780m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:IPWR
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINUS4516222035

Company Profile

Ideal Power Inc develops, markets and distributes electrical power conversion products using its proprietary technology called Power Packet Switching Architecture. The company sells its product primarily to systems integrators.

