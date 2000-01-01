IDEX Corp (NYSE:IEX)

North American company
Market Info - IEX

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - IEX

  • Market Cap$10.155bn
  • SymbolNYSE:IEX
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINUS45167R1041

Company Profile

Idex manufactures pumps, flow meters, valves, and fluidic systems for customers in a variety of end markets, including industrial, fire & safety, life science, and water. The firm’s business is organized into three segments: fluid & metering technologies, health & science technologies, and fire & safety and diversified products. Based in Lake Forest, Illinois, Idex has manufacturing operations in over 20 countries and has 7,000 employees. The company generated $2.5 billion in revenue and $600 million in adjusted operating income in 2019.IDEX Corp produces and distributes flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules. Its business segments are Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety/Diversified Products.

