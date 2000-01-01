IDEXX Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ:IDXX)
- Market Cap$19.658bn
- SymbolNASDAQ:IDXX
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorDiagnostics & Research
- Currency
- ISINUS45168D1046
Idexx Laboratories primarily develops, manufactures, and distributes diagnostic products, equipment, and services for pets and livestock. Its key product lines include single-use canine and feline test kits that veterinarians can employ in the office, benchtop chemistry and hematology analyzers for test-panel analysis on-site, reference lab services, and tests to detect and manage disease in livestock. Idexx gets about 38% of its revenue from outside the United States.IDEXX Laboratories Inc develops, manufactures and distributes products and provide services for companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets.