IDEXX Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Company Info - IDXX

  • Market Cap$19.658bn
  • SymbolNASDAQ:IDXX
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorDiagnostics & Research
  • Currency
  • ISINUS45168D1046

Company Profile

Idexx Laboratories primarily develops, manufactures, and distributes diagnostic products, equipment, and services for pets and livestock. Its key product lines include single-use canine and feline test kits that veterinarians can employ in the office, benchtop chemistry and hematology analyzers for test-panel analysis on-site, reference lab services, and tests to detect and manage disease in livestock. Idexx gets about 38% of its revenue from outside the United States.IDEXX Laboratories Inc develops, manufactures and distributes products and provide services for companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets.

