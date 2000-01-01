Company Profile

IDOX PLC is a provider of application to the United Kingdom local government related to land, people, and property. In addition, it provides software solutions to the public and private sector. The company provides public sector companies tools to manage information and knowledge, documents, content, business processes and workflow, and elections management solutions. Its operating segments include Public Sector Software, Engineering Information Management, Digital, Content, and Health. The majority of the revenue is derived by delivering specialist information management solutions and services to the public sector.