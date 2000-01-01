Company Profile

IDT Australia Ltd produces, develops, and supplies pharmaceutical products. It is engaged in the provision of research and development and other technical services for the pharmaceutical and allied industries. The company is involved in the manufacture of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) and Finished Dose Forms (FDF), microbiological and analytical testing, clinical packaging, and pharmacy services.