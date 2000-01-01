IDT Corp Class B (NYSE:IDT)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - IDT
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - IDT
- Market Cap$137.470m
- SymbolNYSE:IDT
- IndustryCommunication Services
- SectorTelecom Services
- Currency
- ISINUS4489475073
Company Profile
IDT Corp is a multinational holding company. It primarily operates in the telecommunications and payment industries. It has two reportable business segments, Telecom & Payment Services and net2phone. The Telecom & Payment Services segment provides retail telecommunications and payment offerings as well as wholesale international long-distance traffic termination. The net2phone segment provides unified cloud communications and telephony services to business customers.IDT Corp provides telecommunications services to consumers and businesses, wholesale carrier services and local, long distance and wireless services.