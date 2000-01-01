Company Profile

IDT Corp is a multinational holding company. It primarily operates in the telecommunications and payment industries. It has two reportable business segments, Telecom & Payment Services and net2phone. The Telecom & Payment Services segment provides retail telecommunications and payment offerings as well as wholesale international long-distance traffic termination. The net2phone segment provides unified cloud communications and telephony services to business customers.IDT Corp provides telecommunications services to consumers and businesses, wholesale carrier services and local, long distance and wireless services.