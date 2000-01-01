Company Profile

IEC Electronics Corp operates in an electronics contract manufacturing services (EMS) industry. It provides electronic manufacturing services to advanced technology companies primarily in the medical, industrial, aerospace and defense sectors. Its offerings include on-site analytical testing laboratories, custom design, and test engineering services. The firm also offers a broad array of manufacturing services encompassing electronics, interconnect solutions and precision metalworking. The majority of its revenue is derived from the sale of electronic products.IEC Electronics Corp provides electronic contract manufacturing services to companies that produce life-saving and mission critical products for the medical, industrial, aerospace and defense sectors.