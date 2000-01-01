IEMR Resources Inc (TSX:IRI)
Company Profile
IEMR Resources Inc is a junior mining company. It is an Exploration Stage Company. It entered into an option agreement to acquire a interest Pine Tree copper-molybdenum property.