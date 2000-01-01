iEnergizer Ltd (LSE:IBPO)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - IBPO
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - IBPO
- Market Cap£496.240m
- SymbolLSE:IBPO
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorInformation Technology Services
- Currency
- ISINGG00B54NMG96
Company Profile
iEnergizer Ltd provides integrated software and service. The company offers Content and Publishing Process Outsourcing Solutions and Customer Management Services including transaction processing, customer acquisition, customer care, technical support.