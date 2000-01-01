Iervolino & Lady Bacardi Entertainment SpA Ordinary Shares (MTA:IE)

European company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
choose an account
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - IE

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - IE

  • Market Cap€130.260m
  • SymbolMTA:IE
  • IndustryCommunication Services
  • SectorEntertainment
  • Currency
  • ISINIT0005380602

Company Profile

Iervolino Entertainment SpA is engaged in the production of film and television content, including films, TV shows, web series. The projects of the company include waiting for the barbarians, The poison rose and Arctic Justice - The series.

Latest IE news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .