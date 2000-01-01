IEV Holdings Ltd (SGX:5TN)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - 5TN

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 5TN

  • Market CapSGD20.470m
  • SymbolSGX:5TN
  • IndustryEnergy
  • SectorOil & Gas Equipment & Services
  • Currency
  • ISINSG2D67974808

Company Profile

IEV Holdings Ltd provides integrated engineering solutions to support the offshore oil & gas industry. It operates in Offshore Engineering sector, Mobile Natural Gas sector, Exploration and Production sector, and Renewable Energy sector.

Latest 5TN news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .