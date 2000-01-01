IEV Holdings Ltd (SGX:5TN)
Company Info - 5TN
- Market CapSGD20.470m
- SymbolSGX:5TN
- IndustryEnergy
- SectorOil & Gas Equipment & Services
- Currency
- ISINSG2D67974808
IEV Holdings Ltd provides integrated engineering solutions to support the offshore oil & gas industry. It operates in Offshore Engineering sector, Mobile Natural Gas sector, Exploration and Production sector, and Renewable Energy sector.