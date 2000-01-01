IEX Group NV (EURONEXT:IEX)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - IEX
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - IEX
- Market Cap€24.550m
- SymbolEURONEXT:IEX
- IndustryFinancial Services
- SectorAsset Management
- Currency
- ISINNL0010556726
Company Profile
IEX Group NV provides online investment information in the Netherlands and Belgium. Its portfolio in the Dutch retail investment segment includes, Belegger.nl, DeBeurs.nl, Eurobench.nl, Participaties.nl, and IEXGeld.