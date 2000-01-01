IEX Group NV (EURONEXT:IEX)

European company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - IEX

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - IEX

  • Market Cap€24.550m
  • SymbolEURONEXT:IEX
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • SectorAsset Management
  • Currency
  • ISINNL0010556726

Company Profile

IEX Group NV provides online investment information in the Netherlands and Belgium. Its portfolio in the Dutch retail investment segment includes, Belegger.nl, DeBeurs.nl, Eurobench.nl, Participaties.nl, and IEXGeld.

Latest IEX news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .