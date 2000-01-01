IF Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:IROQ)

North American company
Company Info - IROQ

  • Market Cap$78.540m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:IROQ
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINUS44951J1051

Company Profile

IF Bancorp Inc is a savings and loan holding company. The Company is engaged in the business of directing, planning, and coordinating the business activities of its subsidiary, Iroquois Federal Savings and Loan Association.

