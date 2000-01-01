ifa systems AG (XETRA:IS8)

European company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - IS8

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - IS8

  • Market Cap€14.160m
  • SymbolXETRA:IS8
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorHealth Information Services
  • Currency
  • ISINDE0007830788

Company Profile

ifa systems AG develops, distributes and installs software solutions and components for ophthalmologists and eye clinics in the fast-growing health IT industry. Its products are divided into the Clinic, Practice, and Language Versions. Some of its product includes EMR (Electronic Medical Records); MDI (Medical Device Interface); Software Connection Platform; CDSS (Clinical Decision Support System); WFM Software (Workflow Management) and others.ifa systems AG develops, distributes and installs software solutions and components for ophthalmologists and eye clinics in the fast-growing health IT industry.

Latest IS8 news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .