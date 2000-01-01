Company Profile

ifa systems AG develops, distributes and installs software solutions and components for ophthalmologists and eye clinics in the fast-growing health IT industry. Its products are divided into the Clinic, Practice, and Language Versions. Some of its product includes EMR (Electronic Medical Records); MDI (Medical Device Interface); Software Connection Platform; CDSS (Clinical Decision Support System); WFM Software (Workflow Management) and others.