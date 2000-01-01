Company Profile

iFAST Corp Ltd is an investment holding company. It is engaged in the development of software, marketing of unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, listed stocks, debt securities and Singapore government securities through websites and acting as an investment advisor, dealer, and custodian in the securities. The company operates through geographic segments that are Singapore, Hong Kong, Malaysia, and China. The Singapore region generates maximum revenue for the company. iFAST receives revenue in the form of commission and fee.iFAST Corp Ltd together with its subsidiaries provides internet-based investment products distribution platform. The company provides investment products and services to financial advisory firms, financial institutions, banks, multinational companies.