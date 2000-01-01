iFresh Inc (NASDAQ:IFMK)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - IFMK
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - IFMK
- Market Cap$7.400m
- SymbolNASDAQ:IFMK
- IndustryConsumer Defensive
- SectorGrocery Stores
- Currency
- ISINUS4495381075
Company Profile
iFresh Inc is a Asian/Chinese grocery supermarket chain in the North Eastern U.S. providing food and other merchandise hard to find in mainstream grocery stores. It currently has eight retail supermarkets across New York, Massachusetts and Florida.