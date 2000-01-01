Company Profile

IG Design Group PLC is a UK based company engaged in designing, manufacturing, and distribution of gift packaging, greetings, stationery, creative play products, and design-led giftware. It operates the business activity through various location which includes UK; Europe; USA, and Australia by which the USA generates the majority of its revenues for the company. The group offers various products such as crackers, pens and pencils, stickers, single cards and gift wrap under the brand name A Star, B Stationery, Papercraft, and Pepperpot.IG Design Group PLC is a UK based company engaged in designing, manufacturing and distribution of product for celebrations and gifting which include product such as crackers, greeting cards, gift wrap, and stickers.