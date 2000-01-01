IG Seismic Services GDR (LSE:IGSS)
- SymbolLSE:IGSS
- IndustryEnergy
- SectorOil & Gas Equipment & Services
- ISINUS4495972022
Company Profile
IG Seismic Services PLC is engaged in the provision of land and transition zone seismic data acquisition, data processing and interpretation to the petroleum industry in the Russian Federation.