IGas Energy (LSE:IGAS)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - IGAS
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - IGAS
- Market Cap£58.670m
- SymbolLSE:IGAS
- IndustryEnergy
- SectorOil & Gas E&P
- Currency
- ISINGB00BZ042C28
Company Profile
IGas Energy PLC is engaged in onshore oil and gas exploration and production. It has producing assets in Scotland, East Midlands and the Weald Basin and is seeking to develop shale resources in East Midlands, Yorkshire and the North West of England.