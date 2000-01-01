Company Profile

IGE Plus XAO SA is a France-based software editor that develops, produces, sells and maintains a range of computer-aided design (CAD) software. These CAD software products are developed to facilitate the industrial design and maintenance of the electrical part of production processes. The company's software packages include SEE Electrical, SEE Electrical Expert, SEE Electrical PLM and SEE Project Manager.