IGE Plus XAO SA (EURONEXT:IGE)
European company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - IGE
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - IGE
- Market Cap€181.990m
- SymbolEURONEXT:IGE
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorSoftware - Application
- Currency
- ISINFR0000030827
Company Profile
IGE Plus XAO SA is a France-based software editor that develops, produces, sells and maintains a range of computer-aided design (CAD) software. These CAD software products are developed to facilitate the industrial design and maintenance of the electrical part of production processes. The company's software packages include SEE Electrical, SEE Electrical Expert, SEE Electrical PLM and SEE Project Manager.IGE Plus XAO SA is a software publisher that designs, produces, sells and maintains a range of Computer Aided Design software to help manufacturers in the design and maintenance of the electrical part of production processes.