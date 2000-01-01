IGG Inc (SEHK:799)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - 799

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 799

  • Market CapHKD7.310bn
  • SymbolSEHK:799
  • IndustryCommunication Services
  • SectorElectronic Gaming & Multimedia
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG6771K1022

Company Profile

IGG Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and publishes mobile online games. It offers Mobile games, Browser games and PC games.

Latest 799 news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .