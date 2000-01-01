Company Profile

IGM Financial is the largest non-bank-affiliated asset manager in Canada. The firm is part of the Power Financial group of companies, which includes Great West Life, London Life, Canada Life, and Putnam Investments. IGM has two main operating divisions--Investors Group and Mackenzie Financial--that provide investment management products and services. It also has a third arm--Investment Planning Counsel--that provides products and support to independent financial planners. IGM Financial had CAD 166.8 billion in assets under management and advisement at the end of 2019.IGM Financial Inc is a financial services company. It is engaged in the distribution, management and administration of its investment funds. In addition, it also offers mortgage banking and servicing activities.