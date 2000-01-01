IHH Healthcare Bhd (SGX:Q0F)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - Q0F

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - Q0F

  • Market CapSGD17.025bn
  • SymbolSGX:Q0F
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINMYL5225OO007

Company Profile

IHH Healthcare Bhd provides healthcare services. It operates hospitals as well as medical centers, clinics and ancillary healthcare businesses. It operates in segments including Parkway Pantai, Acibadem Holdings, IMU Health, and PLife REIT.

Latest Q0F news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .