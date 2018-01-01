Interactive Investor
Home
>
Shares
>

IHS Holding Ltd (NYSE:IHS) Share Price

IHS

IHS Holding Ltd

North American company

Right Arrow 1

Communication Services

Right Arrow 2

Telecom Services

 / 

- / -
-
- / -
-
-
-

Bid

-

Ask

-

Last Traded

-

Chg

-

-

XNYS

-

Updated: -

Research

News & analysis

Times are shown in GMT-4, values are delayed by at least 15 minutes. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

This stock can be held in:

SIPP

ISA

JISA

Trading Account

 / 

- / -
-
- / -
-
-
-

Company Profile

IHS Holding Ltd is an independent owner, operator and developer of shared telecommunications infrastructure. The company provide telecommunications infrastructure to its customers, most of who are MNOs, who in turn provide wireless voice and data services to their end users.

NYSE:IHS

KYG4701H1092

USD

Loading Comparison

Latest IHS News