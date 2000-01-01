iHuman Inc ADR (NYSE:IH)

North American company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - IH

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - IH

  • Market Cap$947.210m
  • SymbolNYSE:IH
  • IndustryConsumer Defensive
  • SectorEducation & Training Services
  • Currency
  • ISINUS45175B1098

Company Profile

iHuman Inc is a childhood edutainment company in China. The edutainment products include interactive and self-directed learning applications and learning materials and smart learning devices. The subjects covered are literacy and reading, English, mathematics and critical thinking, chinese learning, music and painting among others.

Latest IH news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .