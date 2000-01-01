II-VI Inc (NASDAQ:IIVI)

North American company
Company Info - IIVI

  • Market Cap$2.381bn
  • SymbolNASDAQ:IIVI
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorScientific & Technical Instruments
  • Currency
  • ISINUS9021041085

Company Profile

II-VI Inc manufactures engineered materials, optoelectronic components and products used in industrial, optical communications, military, semiconductor, consumer, and life science applications. The firm operates in three segments: laser solutions, photonics, and performance products. The photonics segment contributes the largest proportion of revenue and manufactures customized optics and optical components. The laser solutions segment manufactures high-power lasers, laser diodes, laser material processing tools, and infrared optics. The performance products segment manufactures optical systems, thermoelectric modules, and products for semiconductor, defense, and industrial companies. II-VI generates the majority of its revenue outside the United States.II-VI Inc develops and manufactures engineered materials and opto-electronic components and products for precision use in industrial, optical communications, military, semiconductor and life science applications.

