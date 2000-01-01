IkeGPS Group Ltd (ASX:IKE)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - IKE
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - IKE
- Market CapAUD80.190m
- SymbolASX:IKE
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorScientific & Technical Instruments
- Currency
- ISINNZIKEE0001S9
Company Profile
IkeGPS Group Ltd is engaged in producing end-to-end measurement solutions in vertical industries, such as electric utilities. Its solutions are a combination of desktop software, mobile device software, mobile hardware devices, and accessories.