Company Profile

Ikena Oncology Inc is an oncology company. It is focused on developing novel cancer therapies targeting key signaling pathways that drive the formation and spread of cancer. The company is advancing five clinical, preclinical and discovery programs: IK-007, an EP4 receptor antagonist; IK-175, an AHR antagonist; IK-412, a kynurenine-degrading enzyme Kynase; discovery-stage molecules targeting the Hippo signaling pathway; and a discovery-stage program against an undisclosed target.