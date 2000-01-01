Ikwezi Mining Ltd (ASX:IKWDA)
APAC company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - IKWDA
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - IKWDA
- Market CapAUD0.000m
- SymbolASX:IKWDA
- IndustryEnergy
- SectorThermal Coal
- Currency
- ISINBMG471001054
Company Profile
Ikwezi Mining Ltd is a resource exploration and development company. It mainly focuses on advancing the development of coal projects in the KwaZulu Natal, Limpopo and Mpumalanga regions of South Africa. The exploration project of the company is Kliprand Colliery. The company operates its business in South Africa.Ikwezi Mining Ltd is a resource exploration and development company. It mainly focuses on advancing the development of coal projects.