Company Profile

Ikwezi Mining Ltd is a resource exploration and development company. It mainly focuses on advancing the development of coal projects in the KwaZulu Natal, Limpopo and Mpumalanga regions of South Africa. The exploration project of the company is Kliprand Colliery. The company operates its business in South Africa.Ikwezi Mining Ltd is a resource exploration and development company. It mainly focuses on advancing the development of coal projects.