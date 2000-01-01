Company Profile

Iliad Group is a telecom operator and infrastructure owner in France and Italy, with more than 25 million subscribers. In France, it operates under the Free brand and owns both fixed-line and mobile networks. In Italy, Iliad acquired parts of Wind and Tre’s mobile assets following their merger. The firm’s latest strategy is to strengthen its fixed-line network via fiber investments, ramp up 4G and 5G networks, develop its B2B activities in France, and aggressively grow its business in Italy.Iliad SA is an internet access and telecommunications company. Its operations comprise of fixed telephony services, prepaid phone cards and internet access providing and hosting services.