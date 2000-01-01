Illinois Tool Works Inc (NYSE:ITW)

North American company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - ITW

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - ITW

  • Market Cap$44.960bn
  • SymbolNYSE:ITW
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINUS4523081093

Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works is a diversified global manufacturer that produces specialized industrial equipment, consumables, and related services. The firm operates 87 global divisions through seven distinct operating segments: automotive OEM, construction products, food equipment, specialty products, test/measurement and electronics, polymers and fluids, and welding. About half of its revenue comes from its operations in North America, with the remainder originating from international markets. ITW takes a bottom-up and decentralized approach to portfolio management, with the exception that each segment must apply its 80/20 operating process modeled on the Pareto principle.Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures diversified range of industrial products and equipment. Its segments are Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

Latest ITW news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .