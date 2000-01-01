iLOOKABOUT Corp (TSX:ILA)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - ILA
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - ILA
- Market CapCAD22.820m
- SymbolTSX:ILA
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorSoftware - Application
- Currency
- ISINCA45236R1010
Company Profile
iLOOKABOUT Corp is engaged in the visual and data intelligence business of collecting, processing and geo-coding street-level image data and aggregating additional value-added property-based data.