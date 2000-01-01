Company Profile

Iluka Resources is a leading global mineral sands miner. It is the largest global producer of zircon, and the third-largest producer of titanium dioxide feedstock (rutile, synthetic rutile) behind Rio Tinto and Tronox. Low zircon costs are underpinned by the high-grade Jacinth-Ambrosia mine in South Australia but reserve life is less than 10 years. The Sierra Rutile operations in Sierra Leone lack a cost advantage but expansions should bring some scale economies. A royalty over Mining Area C brings high-quality cash flows and gives Iluka some financial flexibility from reliable cash flows.Iluka Resources Ltd is a mineral sands company engaged in mineral sands exploration, project development, operations and marketing. It also produces of zircon and titanium dioxide feedstocks used in consumer, industrial and manufacturing applications.