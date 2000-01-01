Company Profile

Image Resources NL is a mineral sands producer. It is focused on the development of its high-grade Boonanarring Project in North Perth Basin. The company's projects are Exploration Projects, Boonanarring and Atlas Development Project, North Perth Basin High-Grade Resources, North Perth Basin Large Scale Resources, and others.Image Resources NL is engaged in advancing the development of its 100%-owned, high-grade Boonanarring Mineral Sands Project in the North Perth Basin located 80 kilometres northnorthwest of Perth.