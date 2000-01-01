Image Scan Holdings (LSE:IGE)

UK company
Market Info - IGE

Company Info - IGE

  • Market Cap£1.870m
  • SymbolLSE:IGE
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • SectorSecurity & Protection Services
  • Currency
  • ISINGB0031410581

Company Profile

Image Scan Holdings PLC is an x-ray technology specialist operating globally in the security and industrial inspection sectors. Its principal activity is designing, manufacturing, and supply of portable and fixed x-ray security screening systems to governments, security organizations and law enforcement agencies.Image Scan Holdings PLC is engaged in designing, manufacturing and supply of portable and fixed x-ray security screening systems to governments, security organisations and law enforcement agencies.

