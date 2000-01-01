Company Profile

Image Sensing Systems Inc develops and markets software-based computer enabled detection products for use in traffic, safety, security, police and parking applications. The company operates through two segments namely Intersection and Highway. It generates maximum revenue from the Intersection segment. The company Video products are sold in the Intersection segment whereas Radar products are sold in the Highway segment. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from North America and also has a presence in Europe and the Asia Pacific.