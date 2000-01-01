Imaginarium SA (XMAD:IMG)

European company
Market Info - IMG

Company Info - IMG

  • Market Cap€11.240m
  • SymbolXMAD:IMG
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • SectorSpecialty Retail
  • Currency
  • ISINES0147791018

Company Profile

Imaginarium SA operates a chain of toy stores. It offers various toys comprising wheel, furniture, and child care toys to various customers, including educational institutions, such as schools, nurseries, or playgroups.

