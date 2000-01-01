Imaginarium SA (XMAD:IMG)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - IMG
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - IMG
- Market Cap€11.240m
- SymbolXMAD:IMG
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- SectorSpecialty Retail
- Currency
- ISINES0147791018
Company Profile
Imaginarium SA operates a chain of toy stores. It offers various toys comprising wheel, furniture, and child care toys to various customers, including educational institutions, such as schools, nurseries, or playgroups.