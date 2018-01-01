Interactive Investor
Imagine Lithium Inc (TSX:ILI) Share Price

ILI

Imagine Lithium Inc

North American company

Basic Material

Other Industrial Metals & Mining

XTSX

-

Company Profile

Imagine Lithium Inc, formerly Infinite Ore Corp is a junior mining exploration company focused on seeking and acquiring mineral projects globally. The company's focus is on properties with the potential for VMS mineralization in the Confederation mineral belt near Red Lake, Ontario, as well as the Jackpot lithium property located near Nipigon, Ontario.Infinite Lithium Corp is a Canada-based junior mineral exploration company. Its core assets are the exploration rights to its exploration and evaluation assets.

TSX:ILI

CA45250Q1046

CAD

