Imagine Lithium Inc (TSX:ILI) Share Price

ILI
Imagine Lithium Inc
North American company
Basic Material
Other Industrial Metals & Mining
/
NAV Price
-
Last Traded
-
Chg
-
-
XTSX
-
Updated: -
Times are shown in GMT-5, values are delayed by at least 15 minutes. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
This stock can be held in:
/
Company Profile
Imagine Lithium Inc, formerly Infinite Ore Corp is a junior mining exploration company focused on seeking and acquiring mineral projects globally. The company's focus is on properties with the potential for VMS mineralization in the Confederation mineral belt near Red Lake, Ontario, as well as the Jackpot lithium property located near Nipigon, Ontario.Infinite Lithium Corp is a Canada-based junior mineral exploration company. Its core assets are the exploration rights to its exploration and evaluation assets.
TSX:ILI
CA45250Q1046
CAD
Loading Comparison
Latest ILI News
Currently there are no news & analysis articles for this instrument. Visit our news hub for the latest investment news from ii and Alliance News