Imagion Biosystems Ltd (ASX:IBX)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - IBX
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - IBX
- Market CapAUD5.830m
- SymbolASX:IBX
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorDiagnostics & Research
- Currency
- ISINAU000000IBX6
Company Profile
Imagion Biosystems Ltd, through its wholly owned subsidiary, carries on a business of research and development of medical imaging technology, which is known as the MagSense technology.