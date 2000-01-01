Imara Inc Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:IMRA)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - IMRA
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - IMRA
- Market Cap$265.210m
- SymbolNASDAQ:IMRA
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorBiotechnology
- Currency
- ISINUS45249V1070
Company Profile
Imara Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from rare inherited genetic disorders of haemoglobin.