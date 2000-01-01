IMAX China Holding Inc (SEHK:1970)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 1970
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 1970
- Market CapHKD6.052bn
- SymbolSEHK:1970
- IndustryCommunication Services
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINKYG476341030
Company Profile
IMAX China Holding Inc is a part of the media industry. Its key business involves the creation of proprietary cinema presentation technology and the maintenance of the IMAX systems and equipment.